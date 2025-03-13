Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Buys 493 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 222.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 43,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $785,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $303,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 21,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% in the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $53.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Our Latest Report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,231 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $116,521.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,377.02. The trade was a 4.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.