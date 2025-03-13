Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Buys 551 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 172.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $1,081,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $1,971,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 20,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 53,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 29,844 shares during the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

VIRT stock opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.81. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $41.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.32. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 72,967 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $2,688,104.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,193.16. The trade was a 44.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 34,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $1,253,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,070,006.64. This represents a 15.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,967 shares of company stock valued at $5,213,964 in the last 90 days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Virtu Financial

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Articles

