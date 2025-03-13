Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 178.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MORN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 93.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 14.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Morningstar by 75.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Price Performance

MORN opened at $287.53 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.64 and a 12-month high of $365.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.81 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MORN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Morningstar from $387.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total value of $410,329.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,130,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,495,275.46. This trade represents a 0.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.88, for a total value of $1,137,332.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,106,235.52. This represents a 15.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,703 shares of company stock valued at $17,349,106 over the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Further Reading

