Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $26,000 Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 268.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Safehold were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Safehold by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,618,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,131,000 after buying an additional 51,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Safehold by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,734,000 after buying an additional 38,074 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Safehold by 6.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,039,000 after buying an additional 39,320 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Safehold by 16.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,369,000 after buying an additional 91,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Safehold by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 435,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $18.84 on Thursday. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 36.59, a quick ratio of 36.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.75.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Safehold had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 4.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAFE. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Safehold from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Safehold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Safehold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

