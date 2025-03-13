Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $28,000 Stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Avient by 4.3% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,522,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,620,000 after buying an additional 63,138 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Avient by 288.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 19,401 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Avient by 22.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,626,000 after acquiring an additional 111,489 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Avient by 48.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Avient by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,243,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,893 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Stock Performance

NYSE AVNT opened at $40.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.43. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.63 and a fifty-two week high of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Avient Dividend Announcement

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Avient had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Avient from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVNT

Avient Profile

(Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.