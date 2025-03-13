Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 100.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $24.53.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

