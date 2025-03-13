Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 72.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,693.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of IEI opened at $117.26 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.16 and a 52 week high of $120.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

