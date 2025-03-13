Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 500.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,135,000 after purchasing an additional 60,323 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 295.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 129,328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,331,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,443,000 after purchasing an additional 59,212 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,662,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,555,000 after purchasing an additional 40,807 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 370.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 718,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 566,144 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:XHR opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.47 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 1.86%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 373.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

