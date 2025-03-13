Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $31,000 Stock Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 389.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 13.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,942,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,194,000 after buying an additional 359,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 54,398 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 336.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 53,961 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,351,000 after acquiring an additional 22,358 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 10.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 223,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,812,000 after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $40.46 on Thursday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.53.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.58. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 56.45%.

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $149,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,998,887.88. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 2,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $108,060.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,262.72. The trade was a 14.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,817 shares of company stock worth $415,140. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HMN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

