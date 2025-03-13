Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $33,000 Holdings in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 149.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHIN. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,154,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,504,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,911,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in PHINIA by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,016,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,794,000 after acquiring an additional 95,870 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in PHINIA by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 142,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 59,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

PHINIA Stock Performance

Shares of PHIN opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.97. PHINIA Inc. has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.38.

PHINIA Increases Dividend

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). PHINIA had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.94 million. As a group, analysts expect that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from PHINIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. PHINIA’s payout ratio is presently 61.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PHIN. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PHINIA from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of PHINIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PHINIA in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

