Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $35,000 Stock Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 694.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 395.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 66,695 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after purchasing an additional 110,403 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 66,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 34,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Trading Up 7.0 %

Ultra Clean stock opened at $24.58 on Thursday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.29, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.89.

In related news, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.29 per share, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,190. The trade was a 1,000.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Bill Bentinck acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $75,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,693.15. The trade was a 5.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

