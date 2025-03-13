Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 515.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SAH shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Sonic Automotive from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sonic Automotive from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Sonic Automotive from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of SAH opened at $64.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.96. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.82 and a 12-month high of $76.78.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 1.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.