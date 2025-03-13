Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 259.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 740.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after buying an additional 76,150 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 52,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 39,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 6,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $253,778.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,238 shares in the company, valued at $11,166,519.80. This trade represents a 2.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $40,710.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,156.50. This trade represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,751,499. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RARE

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $40.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.67. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $60.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.23 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 193.80% and a negative net margin of 101.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.