Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Purchases 71 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WCN. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of WCN opened at $183.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.34 and a 12 month high of $194.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.54. The firm has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.68, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 15.54%. Analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 52.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.43.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

