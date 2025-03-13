Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Purchases 806 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 192.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FMS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 62,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 23,692 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 1,045.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the 3rd quarter valued at $420,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 74,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Fresenius Medical Care from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Fresenius Medical Care from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.13.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

