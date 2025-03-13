Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 193.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cars.com by 145.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Cars.com by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cars.com by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Cars.com by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the third quarter worth about $171,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cars.com Stock Performance

Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $11.62 on Thursday. Cars.com Inc. has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $742.03 million, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Cars.com from $21.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cars.com from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

