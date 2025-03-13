Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 279.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Dollar General from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dollar General from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Dollar General from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $367,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,128. This trade represents a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,056,636.94. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $74.78 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

