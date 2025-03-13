SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 204.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,977,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 88,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 811,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,379,000 after buying an additional 92,037 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $51.02 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.48.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

