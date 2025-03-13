SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 99.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 144,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,726,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 21,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,116,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,483,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Truist Financial upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.89.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $227.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $637.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

