Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Copart during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the third quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 1,737.1% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 88.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $2,883,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $13,384,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 315,480 shares of company stock valued at $18,007,983 over the last three months. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $53.04 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.87 and a 200-day moving average of $55.99.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

