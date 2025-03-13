Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 9,260.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 27,782 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock opened at $45.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average of $46.33. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $47.01.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.