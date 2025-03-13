Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 900.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 37.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 30.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 26 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,776.70 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $1,105.65 and a one year high of $2,402.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 81.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,853.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1,981.09.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.57, for a total value of $1,119,336.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,921.94. This trade represents a 68.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,832.76. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,669 shares of company stock valued at $12,235,813. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,088.15.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

