Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $466,000 Position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 165.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGMS. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,477,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 453.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 497,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 407,858 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,477,000. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,664,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,638,000.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGMS opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average is $27.55. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.1089 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

