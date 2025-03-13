Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $477,000 Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 110.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 731.5% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period.

Shares of XYLD opened at $39.52 on Thursday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $37.93 and a 12-month high of $43.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.85.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

