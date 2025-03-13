Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $504,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV opened at $75.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.21 and its 200 day moving average is $76.13.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

