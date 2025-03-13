Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $508,000 Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,787 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOD. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 912.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,212 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 627.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 9,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.07. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. DZ Bank upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

