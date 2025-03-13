Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $517,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 186,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,898,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 142,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,404 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $19,962,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,632,000 after acquiring an additional 25,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enclave Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 74,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,334,000 after acquiring an additional 12,786 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $159.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.41. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $131.78 and a 1 year high of $181.39.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

