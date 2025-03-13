Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $523,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 1,757.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,060 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SPTS stock opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.11. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.