Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $546,000 Position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 537.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 34.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of JGRO stock opened at $74.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.90 and its 200-day moving average is $79.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.06. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.31 and a 52 week high of $85.56.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

