Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 446.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,654 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,765,000 after purchasing an additional 318,049 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 608,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 29,709 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 330.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 435,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 334,362 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd increased its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 324.4% during the 4th quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 218,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 166,989 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 199,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 21,603 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BBN opened at $16.62 on Thursday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average is $16.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0929 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

