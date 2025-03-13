Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 1.3% in the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Price Performance

CSM opened at $63.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $446.96 million, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.04. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.48.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Dividend Announcement

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.2166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

