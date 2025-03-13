Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,703 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,618 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMO. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 177,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,045,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.40.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

NYSE BMO opened at $96.98 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $76.98 and a 12 month high of $106.00. The stock has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $1.36. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.1094 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 57.09%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Articles

