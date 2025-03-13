Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 2,474 Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The India Fund were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in The India Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The India Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The India Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The India Fund by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The India Fund by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 109,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 71,390 shares in the last quarter. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The India Fund alerts:

The India Fund Stock Performance

The India Fund stock opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.02. The India Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $20.83.

The India Fund Cuts Dividend

The India Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

(Free Report)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.