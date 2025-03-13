Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 8,832 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUJ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MUJ opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $12.24.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.