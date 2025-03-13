Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 939 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Squire Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, BXM Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000.

BSJP stock opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.1093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

