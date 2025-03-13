Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 201.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,402 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 902.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,419,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,795,000 after purchasing an additional 185,825,669 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,511,474 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 15,779,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670,574 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,339,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 8,298,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480,099 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $22.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.18. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

