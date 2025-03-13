Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 284.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 36,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 27,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.19. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $22.48 and a 1 year high of $33.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Barclays upgraded Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. CIBC started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.70.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

