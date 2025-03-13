Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 30 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOOG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,056,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,586,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,533,000. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,137,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after buying an additional 16,477 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOG opened at $339.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $370.68 and a 200-day moving average of $359.30. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $285.24 and a one year high of $386.44.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.