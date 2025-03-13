Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARW. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 36.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 15.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 353 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.11, for a total value of $39,574.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,658.39. The trade was a 18.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:ARW opened at $102.57 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARW shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.25.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

