Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $9.84 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 117.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,335 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,588 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.3% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in Microsoft by 35.7% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 95 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $540.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $515.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $383.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $413.92 and a 200-day moving average of $421.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $376.91 and a twelve month high of $468.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

