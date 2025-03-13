Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,697,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,804 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.94% of Talos Energy worth $16,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Philosophy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 3,065,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,728,000 after purchasing an additional 841,414 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,100,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,393,000 after purchasing an additional 101,280 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,817,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,813,000 after purchasing an additional 33,985 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,569,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after purchasing an additional 442,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,173,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 210,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TALO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Talos Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Talos Energy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

Talos Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TALO opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.79. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $14.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

