The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,317,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 584,192 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $16,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of AES by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 332,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 133,308 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in AES by 5,143.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 76,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 75,509 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AES by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 760,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,261,000 after acquiring an additional 195,460 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in AES during the 4th quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Leibman Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth about $2,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. HSBC began coverage on AES in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AES has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

AES Trading Down 1.1 %

AES stock opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.21. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

