The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AZEK were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in AZEK by 8.1% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 671,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,415,000 after buying an additional 50,230 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in AZEK by 105.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 31,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in AZEK by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,729,000 after buying an additional 45,774 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in AZEK by 18.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 119,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 18,690 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AZEK by 4.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,999,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,564,000 after buying an additional 90,206 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $1,066,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,255,149.80. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Samara Toole sold 1,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $90,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,496. The trade was a 9.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,601. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AZEK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of AZEK opened at $40.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.20. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.48 and a 1 year high of $54.91.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

