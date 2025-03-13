The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $474,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $115.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.47 and a twelve month high of $124.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.84. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.91.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.