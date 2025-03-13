TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 85.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,037 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,160 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLD. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at about $114,220,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 9.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,830,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $744,663,000 after purchasing an additional 161,743 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 2,833.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 114,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,389,000 after purchasing an additional 110,143 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at about $41,981,000. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLD shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $443.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.78.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $302.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $288.31 and a fifty-two week high of $495.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.40. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.89.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.06. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

