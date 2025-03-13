Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $16,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,585,000 after buying an additional 24,284 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 912,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,354,000 after buying an additional 17,943 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 904,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,785,000 after buying an additional 36,066 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,991.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,486,000 after buying an additional 524,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 148.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,369,000 after buying an additional 275,511 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.75, for a total value of $4,144,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,314,672.50. This represents a 36.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total value of $4,022,981.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,772,561.06. This trade represents a 7.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,816 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,070 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $568.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $599.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $598.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.84, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.80 and a 52-week high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TYL. StockNews.com cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $705.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $615.00 price target (down from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.25.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

