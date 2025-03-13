U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.05% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 68.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 25.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $142,050.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,168 shares in the company, valued at $588,564.48. This trade represents a 19.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

Shares of USPH opened at $77.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 82.60, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.18 and a twelve month high of $113.63.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $180.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.10 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USPH. Citizens Jmp raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.