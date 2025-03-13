UBS Group Increases Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to $170.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. TD Securities cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.63.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FNV

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:FNV opened at $147.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of -46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.73. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $112.70 and a fifty-two week high of $148.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.60.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.33 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.