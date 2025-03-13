UBS Group Lowers Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $77.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $90.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

DAL opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.89 and its 200 day moving average is $57.90.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 38,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $2,467,312.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,478.21. The trade was a 41.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $447,271.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,455.04. The trade was a 40.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,886 shares of company stock worth $11,116,463. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $281,206,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,398,000. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,296,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,342,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 405.3% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,054,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

