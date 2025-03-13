US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 27,180.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,206,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,453 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,083,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,777,000 after acquiring an additional 19,116 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,560,000. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 194,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $169.16 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.04 and a 52-week high of $191.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.22 and a 200-day moving average of $163.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $7.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.22 by ($1.66). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.69. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.93, for a total transaction of $119,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,511.75. This trade represents a 9.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 52,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $8,312,507.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,203,582.54. The trade was a 7.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,455 shares of company stock valued at $26,158,403 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.43.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

